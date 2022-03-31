Facts

18:09 31.03.2022

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

Mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine has restored communication in eight settlements of Kherson region, the company's PR director Victoria Ruban has said.

"Good news from the telecommunications front: our elite engineering unit has just modestly reported that almost half of Kherson region is back in communication! We are talking about the settlements of Velyka Lepetykha, Henychesk, Askania Nova, Chaplynka, Nyzhni Sirohozy, Nova Kakhovka, Kakhovka and Beryslav", she wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, Ruban noted that during the war, the Vodafone Ukraine network suffered the most damage, since the main directions of enemy attacks in the east, north, south : Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson - these are the territories where the company has more subscribers and traffic, which means more equipment and communication facilities.

