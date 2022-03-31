Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

The search for optimal solutions to the problem of Crimea will be only bilateral and no "third" countries under the Treaty on Security Guarantees will interfere in it.

“In general, all disputed territories, including ORDLO, Crimea, Sevastopol, are not covered by international security guarantees. Only bilateral consultations. And this means that in these territories no third countries, within the framework of the Security Guarantees Treaty, will interfere in the problem of finding optimal solutions," MP Rustem Umerov, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, said in a comment transmitted to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

“The Ukrainian side offered its vision of the Crimean problem. And it is quite specific, clear,” wrote Umerov.

“I will only add that, as Mustafa Dzhemilev noted during the briefing, the problems of Crimea and Sevastopol must be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means. Without any military escalation,” he stressed.