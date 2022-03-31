Facts

16:59 31.03.2022

Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

1 min read
Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

The search for optimal solutions to the problem of Crimea will be only bilateral and no "third" countries under the Treaty on Security Guarantees will interfere in it.

“In general, all disputed territories, including ORDLO, Crimea, Sevastopol, are not covered by international security guarantees. Only bilateral consultations. And this means that in these territories no third countries, within the framework of the Security Guarantees Treaty, will interfere in the problem of finding optimal solutions," MP Rustem Umerov, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, said in a comment transmitted to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

“The Ukrainian side offered its vision of the Crimean problem. And it is quite specific, clear,” wrote Umerov.

“I will only add that, as Mustafa Dzhemilev noted during the briefing, the problems of Crimea and Sevastopol must be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means. Without any military escalation,” he stressed.

Tags: #crimea #solutions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 28.03.2022
Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

12:31 17.03.2022
Russian invaders already steal Ukraine's water worth UAH 620 mln – inspectorate

Russian invaders already steal Ukraine's water worth UAH 620 mln – inspectorate

10:16 17.03.2022
Reznikov calls on residents of Russia-occupied CADLR, Crimea to resist mobilization, go over to the side of Ukrainian army

Reznikov calls on residents of Russia-occupied CADLR, Crimea to resist mobilization, go over to the side of Ukrainian army

19:44 16.03.2022
Ukraine's MFA promises to return Crimea, hold Russia accountable for all crimes committed in Ukraine

Ukraine's MFA promises to return Crimea, hold Russia accountable for all crimes committed in Ukraine

13:51 16.03.2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'born' from occupation of Crimea in 2014 – Zelensky

Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'born' from occupation of Crimea in 2014 – Zelensky

17:15 12.03.2022
Water not to go through North Crimean Canal to Crimea without system of hydraulic structures - Defense Intelligence

Water not to go through North Crimean Canal to Crimea without system of hydraulic structures - Defense Intelligence

16:31 12.03.2022
Dzhemilev discusses issues of support for Ukraine with Turkish President Erdogan

Dzhemilev discusses issues of support for Ukraine with Turkish President Erdogan

17:34 09.03.2022
ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

19:14 23.02.2022
Russia should provide UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, OSCE SMM access to Crimea – Kuleba

Russia should provide UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, OSCE SMM access to Crimea – Kuleba

16:28 21.02.2022
Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine claims lives of at least 1,232 civilians, 1,935 reported as injured – UN

Russian invaders fire 1,370 rockets toward Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Russian invaders try to create new group of troops in Slobozhansky direction - General Staff of AFU

About 75,000 residents escaped from Mariupol, occupiers forcibly deport 45,000 people to 'DPR,' Russia – Vereschuk

Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

LATEST

War in Ukraine claims lives of at least 1,232 civilians, 1,935 reported as injured – UN

Reznikov, Erdoğan discuss situation on frontlines, Russia's war crimes against civilians, damage to infrastructure

Export of Ukrainian electricity has positive effect for Poland – European Commissioner for Energy

Russian invaders fire 1,370 rockets toward Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Russian invaders try to create new group of troops in Slobozhansky direction - General Staff of AFU

World Association of Nuclear Operators transfers all Ukrainian NPPs to Paris center - Energoatom

Russia blocks extension of OSCE SMM in Ukraine, it is irresponsible, unjustifiably – US Ambassador to OSCE Carpenter

Russian invaders’ desperate attempts to undermine Ukraine’s democracy must be stopped – G7 Ambassadors

Ukraine seizes An-124-100 Ruslan aircraft of Russian airline Volga-Dnepr - Ilyashev & Partners law firm

Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD