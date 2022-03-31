Facts

13:58 31.03.2022

British intelligence claims Russia massively misjudges situation in Ukraine – media

1 min read
British intelligence claims Russia massively misjudges situation in Ukraine – media

Jeremy Fleming, the head of the UK's cyber-intelligence agency GCHQ, said that Russia has "massively misjudged the situation" in Ukraine.

Fleming said that "Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him the truth." In addition, as reported in the message, the American side came to similar conclusions.

U.S. officials had also suggested earlier that Putin "felt misled by the Russian military" and this had resulted in "persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership".

Putin is also not being told about the full impact of sanctions on the Russian economy, the White House said.

Tags: #intelligence
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:57 17.03.2022
USA actively sharing intelligence with Ukraine – Pentagon

USA actively sharing intelligence with Ukraine – Pentagon

13:16 25.12.2021
U.S. developing plan to provide intelligence to Ukraine

U.S. developing plan to provide intelligence to Ukraine

13:09 18.01.2021
Ukrainian counterintelligence reported threats from Russia at all times - Minister Laputina

Ukrainian counterintelligence reported threats from Russia at all times - Minister Laputina

15:01 17.09.2020
Rada adopts law on intelligence

Rada adopts law on intelligence

14:10 10.08.2020
Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

13:26 06.08.2020
New head of Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry intends to restore 'spirit' of Ukrainian intelligence service, reform it based on NATO standards

New head of Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry intends to restore 'spirit' of Ukrainian intelligence service, reform it based on NATO standards

17:23 30.01.2018
Militants plotting provocations, attacks against civilians in Donbas

Militants plotting provocations, attacks against civilians in Donbas

15:38 05.03.2016
Enemy's sabotage-reconnaissance group consisting of marine regiment servicemen located in Novoazovsk has fatalities in Donbas

Enemy's sabotage-reconnaissance group consisting of marine regiment servicemen located in Novoazovsk has fatalities in Donbas

14:53 29.12.2015
Ukrainian intelligence alarms about staged provocations of militants during holidays

Ukrainian intelligence alarms about staged provocations of militants during holidays

10:00 24.12.2015
Merkel, UK intelligence exchange information on Putin and Ukraine

Merkel, UK intelligence exchange information on Putin and Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

LATEST

Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Passenger traffic on western section of border on March 30 increases by 5% - State Border Guard Service

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD