Facts

16:44 30.03.2022

Podoliak: Zelensky, Putin meeting is possible soon, depends on logistics

2 min read
Podoliak: Zelensky, Putin meeting is possible soon, depends on logistics

The meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, may take place in the near future, but it is impossible to say exactly when this will happen, because this is a logistical issue, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, has said.

“A package of documents has been developed, which we are already presenting, and proposals have been submitted to the Russian side. They say that, in principle, it is possible to start preparing for the meeting of the presidents. The Russians have to examine our proposals, to give some kind of preliminary response to them," Podoliak said at an online briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Wednesday.

He noted that at the same time, sub-working groups are currently working online to clarify certain positions.

"We believe that a package of documents is ready, the key document is the Treaty on Security Guarantees, which resolve issues of war and peace, and where there are already declared countries, with which Andriy Yermak is consulting. Therefore, we can probably come to an understanding that there will be a meeting of the presidents in the near future. It is impossible to say exactly when, because this is already a logistical issue," Podoliak said.

Tags: #putin #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:37 29.03.2022
People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

19:20 28.03.2022
Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

15:54 28.03.2022
Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

15:29 28.03.2022
Zelensky: We to never make compromises with Russia, which could lead to country's collapse

Zelensky: We to never make compromises with Russia, which could lead to country's collapse

14:48 28.03.2022
Russia's oil, gas embargo should not be tied to its use of chemical weapons – Zelensky

Russia's oil, gas embargo should not be tied to its use of chemical weapons – Zelensky

09:36 28.03.2022
Referendum to allow amendments to Constitution on neutrality in few months – Zelensky

Referendum to allow amendments to Constitution on neutrality in few months – Zelensky

21:18 27.03.2022
Zelensky proposes to sign agreements on mirror respect for languages, history with all neighboring countries

Zelensky proposes to sign agreements on mirror respect for languages, history with all neighboring countries

14:40 27.03.2022
Putin may try to impose 'Korean' scenario on Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Putin may try to impose 'Korean' scenario on Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

10:32 27.03.2022
Zelensky: there will be only one response to Russian troops – hatred, contempt

Zelensky: there will be only one response to Russian troops – hatred, contempt

09:30 26.03.2022
Govt starts paying April pensions – Zelensky

Govt starts paying April pensions – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

According to preliminary data, up to 50 servicemen, 200-300 civilians killed under shelling, during fighting in Irpin

IAEA head said its inspectors could visit Ukraine's NPPs

Ukraine's security treaty to be put to referendum, procedure for which to start only after withdrawal of Russian troops – Podoliak

LATEST

US senators ask Biden administration to accelerate supply of aid to Ukraine

London imposes ban on maintenance of ships, aircraft sanctioned Russian entrepreneurs

Russia moving separate units from Kyiv, Chernihiv directions, but not completely abandoned attempts to capture or besiege cities – Defense Ministry

Vynohradar and Obolon become Kyiv areas most contaminated with explosive objects – Enin

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Lavrov's statement regarding Crimea, Donbas

Biden informs Zelensky about US plans to provide Ukraine with $500 mln in budgetary aid

Draghi to Putin: Italy ready to facilitate peaceful settlement in Ukraine, subject to clear signs of de-escalation from Russia

USA, Czech Republic taking steps to reduce energy reliance on Russia – Department of State

Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is prerequisite for talks to end of Russian-Ukrainian war - Mejlis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD