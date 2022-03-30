Podoliak: Zelensky, Putin meeting is possible soon, depends on logistics

The meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, may take place in the near future, but it is impossible to say exactly when this will happen, because this is a logistical issue, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, has said.

“A package of documents has been developed, which we are already presenting, and proposals have been submitted to the Russian side. They say that, in principle, it is possible to start preparing for the meeting of the presidents. The Russians have to examine our proposals, to give some kind of preliminary response to them," Podoliak said at an online briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Wednesday.

He noted that at the same time, sub-working groups are currently working online to clarify certain positions.

"We believe that a package of documents is ready, the key document is the Treaty on Security Guarantees, which resolve issues of war and peace, and where there are already declared countries, with which Andriy Yermak is consulting. Therefore, we can probably come to an understanding that there will be a meeting of the presidents in the near future. It is impossible to say exactly when, because this is already a logistical issue," Podoliak said.