Facts

18:54 29.03.2022

Enemies abduct 11 mayors, eight other officials of municipalities since Feb 24 – Klitschko

2 min read
Enemies abduct 11 mayors, eight other officials of municipalities since Feb 24 – Klitschko

Since February 24, the Russian occupiers has kidnapped 11 mayors and eight other officials of municipalities, which endangers all residents of the communities, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! The orcs are again kidnapping the leaders of the Ukrainian communities. Now they have kidnapped head of Beryslav Oleksandr Shapovalov and head of Hola Prystan Oleksandr Babych. The horde continues to commit atrocities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Killing, kidnapping and torturing civilians, this is what the Russian aggressor, who came to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians, is doing," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

He said that during the war, since February 24, the invaders kidnapped 11 mayors and eight other municipal officials.

"I emphasize that the abduction of rural, settlement and city heads, especially in wartime, endangers all residents of the communities. After all, all critical management, life support, and the adoption of important decisions on which the fate of the inhabitants of the community depends, rests on his head," Klitschko said.

Thus, Klitschko appealed to partners, international organizations, mayors of municipalities in Europe to make efforts, apply all possible mechanisms and pressure to help Ukraine overcome the Russian invasion as quickly as possible.

"For every day of the war is the suffering and death of Ukrainians, these are the destroyed villages and cities of our state. I will emphasize once again: Ukraine today is fighting not only for its land and freedom, but is also an outpost of freedom and peace throughout Europe," the mayor said.

Tags: #klitschko #war #kidnapped
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:20 29.03.2022
Help Ukraine ready to provide its logistics facilities to UNICEF, World Food Program, other charitable organizations

Help Ukraine ready to provide its logistics facilities to UNICEF, World Food Program, other charitable organizations

14:37 29.03.2022
People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

13:20 29.03.2022
Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to three people, 22 people injured - State Emergency Service

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to three people, 22 people injured - State Emergency Service

09:41 29.03.2022
Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

20:59 28.03.2022
Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

18:47 28.03.2022
Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

18:45 28.03.2022
Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

17:06 28.03.2022
Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege Kyiv – Defense Ministry

Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege Kyiv – Defense Ministry

16:46 28.03.2022
Many Russian units withdrawing troops to Russia, Belarus to restore their combat capability, replenish ammunition – Defense Ministry

Many Russian units withdrawing troops to Russia, Belarus to restore their combat capability, replenish ammunition – Defense Ministry

16:13 28.03.2022
Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs

Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

Nine killed, 28 wounded over missile attack in Mykolaiv – PGO

USA ready, if necessary, to participate in implementation of agreements on Ukraine's security – Blinken

Ukrainian MFA categorically rejects Szijjártó's attempts to involve Ukraine in internal political struggle in Hungary

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

LATEST

Russia's signing of multilateral treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees imposes burdens on it – Podoliak

Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

Russia trying to launch campaign about allegedly bad attitude towards prisoners in order to compromise Ukraine

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,179 civilians, 1,860 wounded – UN

Ambassador Korniychuk: Israel must wake up and help Ukraine

Enemy withdraws some units from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions, accumulates ammunition near Shelter facility of Chornobyl NPP – AFU General Staff

Nine killed, 28 wounded over missile attack in Mykolaiv – PGO

Russian military intelligence draws Ukrainian children into war – SBU

USA ready, if necessary, to participate in implementation of agreements on Ukraine's security – Blinken

Ireland orders four high-ranking Russian officials to leave country – statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD