Facts

15:10 29.03.2022

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

2 min read
Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

The treaty on security guarantees of Ukraine should be approved at a referendum, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, said.

"The implementation of the decision of the agreement on security guarantees will proceed according to the following scheme: first, it will be a referendum, at which all citizens of Ukraine will express their position on this agreement, on how it should work. After that, ratification by the parliaments of the guarantor countries and the parliament of Ukraine will take place. This is the key issue. That is, we must get the support of society so that this agreement is really consolidating for us," Podoliak said at a briefing following talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Tuesday.

According to him, in a separate clause of the agreement, it is proposed to fix the position of Ukraine and Russia for 15 years to conduct bilateral negotiations on the status of Crimea and Sevastopol.

"As a separate point, we propose to the Russian side the following: that Ukraine and Russia will not use any military or armed forces during this time, while negotiations are ongoing, to resolve the issue of Crimea," Podoliak said.

He added that the issue regarding the territories of ORDLO will be discussed within the framework of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

"As for the territory of ORDLO, these issues are included in a separate paragraph, which will be discussed as part of the negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. That is, all the controversial issues have more or less been discussed, our proposals have been made," Podoliak said.

Tags: #agreement #security #referendum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 29.03.2022
Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

09:36 28.03.2022
Referendum to allow amendments to Constitution on neutrality in few months – Zelensky

Referendum to allow amendments to Constitution on neutrality in few months – Zelensky

18:47 27.03.2022
Yermak: Russian attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty won't succee

Yermak: Russian attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty won't succee

10:55 27.03.2022
Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

16:42 26.03.2022
Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

16:13 24.03.2022
Yermak: Important that Israel becomes guarantor of intl agreement on Ukraine's security

Yermak: Important that Israel becomes guarantor of intl agreement on Ukraine's security

09:27 17.03.2022
New alliance of states must ensure that every aggressor receives coordinated peace response within 24 hours - Zelensky

New alliance of states must ensure that every aggressor receives coordinated peace response within 24 hours - Zelensky

20:00 16.03.2022
Draft Ukraine-Russia treaty published by FT reflects Russian requests, nothing more – Podoliak

Draft Ukraine-Russia treaty published by FT reflects Russian requests, nothing more – Podoliak

17:15 15.03.2022
Ukraine needs long-term, legally secured security guarantees - Zelensky

Ukraine needs long-term, legally secured security guarantees - Zelensky

16:56 15.03.2022
Ukraine needs long-term, legally secured security guarantees - Zelensky

Ukraine needs long-term, legally secured security guarantees - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to three people, 22 people injured - State Emergency Service

LATEST

EU follows G7 in rejecting Russian demands that gas be paid for in rubles – European Commission

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war

Moscow decides to drastically reduce military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

At least 15 Crimea residents who fought on Russia's side in captivity – human rights activist

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence publishes list of Russian FSB employees operating in EU countries

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD