Facts

10:31 29.03.2022

If someone is afraid of Russia, they become responsible for this catastrophe - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that politicians who do not make decisions to support Ukraine become co-responsible for the catastrophe created by Russian troops in Ukraine.

"Ukrainians should not die just because someone cannot find the courage to hand over the necessary weapons to Ukraine. Fear always makes one responsible. If someone is afraid of Russia, afraid to approve the decisions that are necessary, important for us in order for us to get planes, tanks, necessary artillery, shells, then this makes these people co-responsible for this catastrophe that Russian troops have created in our cities," he said in a video message on Monday evening.

"Because if they could save, they should have saved. The peoples of Europe and the world will definitely hear me, and politicians should think about what they will have if they do not correspond to the position of their peoples," the president said.

He announced speeches next week in the parliaments of Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Greece, Australia.

"It is important that these are speeches not just to politicians, but to societies, millions of people who want to hear Ukraine. Who understand that we are fighting for freedom - one for all," Zelensky said.

Tags: #responsibility #catastrophe #rf
