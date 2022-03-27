Oil depots in Lviv and Rivne region completely destroyed after Russian missile strikes

Oil depots in Lviv and Rivne regions were completely destroyed after rocket attacks by the Russian military, the heads of regional military administrations said.

"The oil depot in Lviv, which was hit by a rocket the day before, was completely destroyed. The units of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire throughout the night. They managed to completely extinguish the fire at 07:00 am," Maksym Kozytsky, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

In turn, the head of Rivne regional military administration, Vitaliy Koval, said on the air of the Espresso TV channel that the oil depot in Dubno was completely destroyed.

"Thank God, there were no human casualties, but the base was completely destroyed," Koval said.