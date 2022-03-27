Facts

16:52 27.03.2022

Russian occupiers use banned cluster munitions in Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read
Russian occupiers use banned cluster munitions in Dnipropetrovsk region

On March 27, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a prohibited rocket-propelled artillery shelling with the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system at one of the settlements of Kryvy Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported, referring to the data of the investigation.

"The missile was equipped with banned cluster munitions," the report says.

During the inspection of the scene of the incident, law enforcement officers and employees of the explosive service found and seized fragments of the rocket.

"Full information about the victims and damaged infrastructure is being specified. There are no military installations on this territory," the report says.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office provides procedural guidance for criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

These actions of the Russian Federation pose a direct threat to the life and health of the civilian population, they contradict the norms of international humanitarian law, namely the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #banned_cluster_munitions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:05 22.03.2022
Russian troops do not enter Dnipropetrovsk region, two settlements shelled – regional military administration

Russian troops do not enter Dnipropetrovsk region, two settlements shelled – regional military administration

21:23 21.03.2022
Russian troops deliver five hailstone strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region – PGO

Russian troops deliver five hailstone strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region – PGO

14:32 20.03.2022
21 out of 22 large enterprises resume work in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

21 out of 22 large enterprises resume work in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

12:51 04.01.2021
Black Iron updates total funds required to be raised for Shymanivske Project in Ukraine to $505 mln

Black Iron updates total funds required to be raised for Shymanivske Project in Ukraine to $505 mln

11:28 31.12.2020
Ukravtodor opens passage on new bridge across Chortomlyk river on N-23 highway

Ukravtodor opens passage on new bridge across Chortomlyk river on N-23 highway

17:54 05.11.2020
EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

13:07 06.06.2020
Avakov reports on operations in Dnipropetrovsk region after incriminating law enforcement officers of Pavlohrad in collaboration with drug dealers

Avakov reports on operations in Dnipropetrovsk region after incriminating law enforcement officers of Pavlohrad in collaboration with drug dealers

16:51 08.11.2019
Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

16:43 29.07.2019
Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

15:20 15.02.2019
DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Putin may try to impose 'Korean' scenario on Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Russia loses 16,600 personnel, 582 tanks, 121 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – General Staff

No electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv, gas supply carried out partially – regional administration head

There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

LATEST

Passenger traffic on western section of border jumps by 15% on March 26 - Border Service

Kuleba calls for boycott of Auchan, Alcampo, Leroy Merlin and Decathlon

US to supply diesel fuel to Ukraine – Zerkal

Russian units moving to Belarus – General Staff

Ukrzaliznytsia calls for speeding up decision to stop transit route between China and Poland via Russia and Belarus

Destruction recorded in almost 50% of communities in Kyiv region – authorities

Putin may try to impose 'Korean' scenario on Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Husarivka in Kharkiv region, fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Russia loses 16,600 personnel, 582 tanks, 121 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – General Staff

No electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv, gas supply carried out partially – regional administration head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD