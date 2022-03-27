Russian occupiers use banned cluster munitions in Dnipropetrovsk region

On March 27, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a prohibited rocket-propelled artillery shelling with the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system at one of the settlements of Kryvy Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported, referring to the data of the investigation.

"The missile was equipped with banned cluster munitions," the report says.

During the inspection of the scene of the incident, law enforcement officers and employees of the explosive service found and seized fragments of the rocket.

"Full information about the victims and damaged infrastructure is being specified. There are no military installations on this territory," the report says.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office provides procedural guidance for criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

These actions of the Russian Federation pose a direct threat to the life and health of the civilian population, they contradict the norms of international humanitarian law, namely the Convention on Cluster Munitions.