Facts

13:05 27.03.2022

Cabinet equates helmets, bulletproof vests with humanitarian aid – Vereschuk

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution according to which it equated helmets and bulletproof vests with humanitarian aid, for which it is enough to fill out an appropriate declaration at the customs crossing to be imported into Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"A meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has ended – and we adopted a resolution, for which I am very grateful to our volunteers, who informed us what they lack in order for such necessary goods as helmets, bulletproof vests and everything that protects the lives of our servicemen to get to them as quickly as possible. And our cooperation resulted in a resolution according to which helmets and bulletproof vests are equated with humanitarian aid," she said in her video message.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that there is no longer a need to obtain any special permits and agreements from state authorities and departments that allow the import of helmets and bulletproof vests into the territory of Ukraine.

"There is no bureaucracy – only a declarative principle: at the customs crossing we fill out a declaration – and we carry helmets and bulletproof vests," Vereschuk said.

In addition, according to her, the resolution adopted by the government provides for a separate procedure for passing through the customs border of such goods as plates for body armor, portable radio stations, unmanned aerial vehicles, non-civilian quadcopters, binoculars, monoculars, other optical tubes, collimator sights, magnifiers, thermal imagers, night vision devices.

"From now on, only a letter of guarantee from the end user is needed to import them," she said.

