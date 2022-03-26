Facts

19:49 26.03.2022

Damage caused to infrastructure facilities in new missile strikes – Lviv mayor

Infrastructure facilities have been damaged in new missile strikes, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said on his Telegram channel.

"In new missile attacks on Lviv, significant damage has been caused to infrastructure facilities. Residential buildings have not been damaged, firefighting continues," the Lviv's mayor wrote.

As reported, at about 19:00, three new missile strikes hit Lviv.

Also earlier, in a missile attack on the city, five people have been injured.

