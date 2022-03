Russia sticks to ultimatums in talks with Ukraine, we need sanctions, military assistance to stimulate constructive approach – Kuleba

Russia is still putting forward ultimatums in negotiations with Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"No consensus in the negotiations yet. Ukraine's position is clear: ceasefire, security guarantees, no compromises on territorial integrity. But Russia sticks to ultimatums," Kuleba said on Twitter on Friday.

In order to stimulate a more constructive approach from Russia, Ukraine needs two things: more sanctions against Moscow and more military aid for Kyiv, he said.