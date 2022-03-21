Facts

20:02 21.03.2022

Supreme Court of Israel makes interim decision in favor of Ukraine

The Supreme Court of Israel (High Court) made an interim decision in favor of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"The Embassy of Ukraine welcomed the interim decision of the Supreme High Court on a petition related to the admission of Ukrainian citizens to Israel," the embassy said.

Earlier, Varsh Tomar's law office in Israel filed a petition with the High Court against the decision of Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to limit the number of Ukrainian refugees in Israel to 5,000. The Embassy of Ukraine said support for the petition.

The plaintiffs demanded the Israeli authorities adhere to interstate agreements on visa-free entry to Israel for citizens of Ukraine. The High Court of Justice at a meeting on March 21, given that the "scheme" for accepting Ukrainian refugees, proposed by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ayelet Shaked, expires on March 27, and the Committee on Internal Affairs must discuss this issue on March 23, took the following decision: the defendants must submit an application for decision within 24 hours after it is made, but no later than March 28.

The embassy said in the statement the court recognized the existence of legal decisions regarding the consideration of the issue of entry of Ukrainian citizens to Israel. The statement also said that "Interior Minister Shaked and the Knesset Home Affairs Committee will 'rethink' the current entry policy and allow the entry of Ukrainian citizens 'without any preconditions."

Tags: #israel #court #ukraine
