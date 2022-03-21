Facts

Russia starts to involve in hostilities personnel of support units - General Staff

The Russian army has begun to involve the personnel of support units in direct combat operations, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Monday.

"Given the large shortage of human resources, the enemy is forced to move reserves from the central and Far Eastern military districts to the borders of Ukraine, carry out covert mobilization and seek support from their few allies. Also, the occupiers continue the practice of involving personnel of military units and support units in direct combat operations, which is evidence of the critical situation in the army of the Russian invaders," the message posted on Facebook says.

It clarifies that in Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions, the enemy is trying to organize engineering equipment for conducting positional defense, to restore the logistics of their units.

In the direction of Chernihiv, the invaders did not carry out offensive operations. They continued to shell the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and densely populated areas of the city.

When trying to carry out an offensive in the direction of Brovary, the enemy suffered significant losses and was stopped. It makes attempts to carry out measures to restore the combat capability and engineering equipment of the occupied lines.

"The enemy continues to cunningly destroy infrastructure in the captured cities, launch rocket and bomb attacks on peaceful quarters of Ukrainian cities and villages, rob, abduct and take civilians hostage," the General Staff said.

They add that in certain areas the enemy is concentrating forces and means to restore attempts to carry out offensive operations.

