Russian invaders near Kyiv went on defensive - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Russian invaders tried to resume their attack on Vyshgorod near Kyiv, but they did not achieve success and went on the defensive, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The enemy is making attempts to resume offensive operations in the direction of Vyshgorod. During the day, the enemy tried to advance towards Kyiv. There was no luck, they went on the defensive," the message posted on Facebook says.

It also notes that the Russian occupation forces are trying to continue the strategic offensive operation against Ukraine.

"The tasks to defeat the groupings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and establish control over the left-bank part of Ukraine have not been completed. The target is partially reached in Donetsk direction, the enemy is stopped in Mykolaiv direction," the Ministry of Defense says.

They specify that in the direction of Brovary, there is a movement of small groups of equipment of invaders within the occupied area of ​​​​the settlements of Bohdanivka and Velyka Dymerka. Aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is carried out using the Orlan-10 UAV.

In addition, the invaders are trying to move additional reserves from the Eastern Military District.

"Due to significant losses in the southern direction, the command of the armed forces of the aggressor country refused to strengthen the grouping of troops in Polissia with additional reserve units from the 5th Combined Arms Army," the department notes.

They add that the invaders try to gain a foothold on the achieved lines, regroup troops and try to restore the combat capability of their units.