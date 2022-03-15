Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force
The approved fourth package of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine situation was published in the Official Journal of the European Union and entered into force on Tuesday.
"This Decision shall enter into force on the date of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," the journal said.
As previously reported, renewed EU sanctions on Russia include a ban on investment in Russia's energy sector, but exceptions are made for the peaceful nuclear industry and transportation of energy resources to the EU.