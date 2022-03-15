Facts

19:40 15.03.2022

Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force

1 min read
Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force

The approved fourth package of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine situation was published in the Official Journal of the European Union and entered into force on Tuesday.

"This Decision shall enter into force on the date of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," the journal said.

As previously reported, renewed EU sanctions on Russia include a ban on investment in Russia's energy sector, but exceptions are made for the peaceful nuclear industry and transportation of energy resources to the EU.

Tags: #russia #eu #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:50 15.03.2022
Michelin suspends tire production in Russia, exports

Michelin suspends tire production in Russia, exports

20:23 15.03.2022
EU imposing sanctions on 9 Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, Uralvagonzavod

EU imposing sanctions on 9 Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, Uralvagonzavod

20:18 15.03.2022
EU sanctions Russian business captains Rashnikov, Abramovich, Shokhin, Khudaverdyan, Rashevsky, Khan, Kuzmichyov, Kerimov, Ryumin

EU sanctions Russian business captains Rashnikov, Abramovich, Shokhin, Khudaverdyan, Rashevsky, Khan, Kuzmichyov, Kerimov, Ryumin

20:13 15.03.2022
Turkish FM to hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday, in Ukraine on Thursday – Erdogan

Turkish FM to hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday, in Ukraine on Thursday – Erdogan

19:54 15.03.2022
President of European Council speaks with Putin, calls for immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

President of European Council speaks with Putin, calls for immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

19:53 15.03.2022
Deployed units of reserve in certain directions regroup, launch counteroffensive, battles for liberation of Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Deployed units of reserve in certain directions regroup, launch counteroffensive, battles for liberation of Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

19:13 15.03.2022
Russia withdrawing from CoE

Russia withdrawing from CoE

17:45 15.03.2022
NATO doesn’t exclude use of chemical weapons by Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO doesn’t exclude use of chemical weapons by Russia - Stoltenberg

17:38 15.03.2022
USA places Lukashenko's wife on sanctions list

USA places Lukashenko's wife on sanctions list

16:41 15.03.2022
Issues of ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from Ukraine discussed at talks with Russia – Podoliak

Issues of ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from Ukraine discussed at talks with Russia – Podoliak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian military fires at bus during evacuation of civilians from Izium, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Deployed units of reserve in certain directions regroup, launch counteroffensive, battles for liberation of Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

We ask for real support to help us survive - Zelensky in address to Canadian MPs

Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

Armed Forces of Ukraine in Luhansk region destroy three Russian tanks, one armored vehicle together with crews – regional authorities

LATEST

Some 17 employees of SES killed, 32 injured, 1 in captivity - department

About 20,000 people leave Mariupol in their personal cars along humanitarian corridor - dpty head of President’s Office

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

Rada increases spending on army in 2022 by UAH 67.6 bln due to UK loan of GBP 1.7 bln

Ukraine can count on help of friends – Polish PM

High Council of Justice to transfer some of its functions to Council of Judges of Ukraine in absence of powers – law

Rada envisages combat immunity for military command, military personnel, territorial defense, law enforcement officers

Biden to visit Europe next week to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine with European leaders

Shmyhal discusses tightening of sanctions against Russia with PMs of Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic

Kuleba discusses coordination of steps to close all loopholes that Russia can use to evade sanctions with German foreign minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD