Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP operating normally – press service

Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pervomaisk (Mykolaiv region) is operating normally, the radiation background is normal, the plant's press service reported.

"As of March 14, 2022, the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP power units are operating as normal. The equipment and personnel are operating smoothly," according to a morning report published on Monday morning.

It is emphasized that the radiation background at the industrial site is at the level of natural background values measured before the NPP start-up.

"As of March 14, it is 0.12 μSv/h. Emissions and discharges of radioactive substances into the environment do not exceed the established permissible values," Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP specified.