Facts

15:43 14.03.2022

Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP operating normally – press service

1 min read

Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pervomaisk (Mykolaiv region) is operating normally, the radiation background is normal, the plant's press service reported.

"As of March 14, 2022, the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP power units are operating as normal. The equipment and personnel are operating smoothly," according to a morning report published on Monday morning.

It is emphasized that the radiation background at the industrial site is at the level of natural background values measured before the NPP start-up.

"As of March 14, it is 0.12 μSv/h. Emissions and discharges of radioactive substances into the environment do not exceed the established permissible values," Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP specified.

Tags: #situation #yunpp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:25 14.03.2022
Enemy concentrates forces in eastern, southern directions, takes defense positions near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Enemy concentrates forces in eastern, southern directions, takes defense positions near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

12:30 14.03.2022
Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Melitopol-Vasylivka direction – Zaporizhia authorities

Russian forces suffer heavy losses in Melitopol-Vasylivka direction – Zaporizhia authorities

12:28 14.03.2022
Podoliak on talsk: Sides actively express their stances, communication is hard

Podoliak on talsk: Sides actively express their stances, communication is hard

11:30 14.03.2022
Invaders try to gain foothold on borders of temporarily occupied territories, firing at residential buildings - Zaporizhia Regional Administration

Invaders try to gain foothold on borders of temporarily occupied territories, firing at residential buildings - Zaporizhia Regional Administration

10:14 14.03.2022
Russian army shell settlements of Kharkiv region all night long, there are killed, wounded – police

Russian army shell settlements of Kharkiv region all night long, there are killed, wounded – police

09:50 14.03.2022
Russian servicemen massively refuse 'tours of duty in Ukraine' – AFU General Staff

Russian servicemen massively refuse 'tours of duty in Ukraine' – AFU General Staff

09:45 14.03.2022
Rescuers sifting through wreckage from Russian airstrike in Antopil, Rivne region – police

Rescuers sifting through wreckage from Russian airstrike in Antopil, Rivne region – police

16:58 13.03.2022
Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

12:40 12.03.2022
SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

15:49 11.03.2022
Building structures of Neutron Source nuclear facility at Kharkiv institute receive minor damage amid Russian bombing – inspectorate

Building structures of Neutron Source nuclear facility at Kharkiv institute receive minor damage amid Russian bombing – inspectorate

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

EU notes 'signs' of possible use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia in war with Ukraine - Stano

Over 160 private cars left Mariupol along 'green corridor' – city council

Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

Govt instructed to remove all barriers for SME – Zelensky

LATEST

Almost 150,000 use humanitarian corridors so far – Vereschuk

Rada proposes bill deregulating labor relations during martial law

Australia, Netherlands decide to seek compensation from Russia for downing flight MH17

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

Two people killed, one injured due to Russian shelling of residential building in Kharkiv downtown - prosecutor's office

Russian forces shell civilian homes in Nyzy – Sumy region governor

WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

Russian troops blow up part of ammunition at Zaporizhia NPP site

More than 1,600 people evacuated from Luhansk region - military administration head

Residents of Bilozerka near Kherson protest against Russia invasion, occupants open fire into air – Information Resistance

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD