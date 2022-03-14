Facts

15:15 14.03.2022

Over 160 private cars left Mariupol along 'green corridor' – city council

1 min read
As of 13.00 on Monday, over 160 private cars left Mariupol along the previously agreed humanitarian corridor, they have already passed Berdyansk and are heading to Zaporizhia, the Mariupol City Council said.

"By 13.00, more than 160 private cars managed to leave Mariupol on the way to the city of Berdyansk. Mariupol residents were heading according to the previously established route of the humanitarian corridor: Mariupol (departure towards the villages of Melekine – Portovske - Manhush – Berdyansk – Tokmak – Zaporizhia)," the city council said in the Telegram channel.

The city council said at the moment it is known that Mariupol residents who left in their own cars have already passed Berdyansk and continue to move in the direction of Zaporizhia.

"There is also confirmation that currently a ceasefire is being observed along the established humanitarian corridor," the city council said.

The city council also said that all Mariupol residents are expected to provide first aid, accommodation and assistance with further accommodation at the address: Zaporizhia, 41 Rekordna Street.

Interfax-Ukraine
