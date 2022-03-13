U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has condemned the shelling of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, Lviv region.

"We deplore the attack at the IPSC in Yavoriv, which killed 35 and wounded 134. The attack on the center, where the United States, Poland, Lithuania, UK, Canada and others trained Ukrainian forces, will not defeat the heroic soldiers who trained there," the embassy said on Twitter.