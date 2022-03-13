Facts

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has condemned the shelling of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, Lviv region.

"We deplore the attack at the IPSC in Yavoriv, which killed 35 and wounded 134. The attack on the center, where the United States, Poland, Lithuania, UK, Canada and others trained Ukrainian forces, will not defeat the heroic soldiers who trained there," the embassy said on Twitter.

20:07 13.03.2022
Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

16:24 13.03.2022
Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

15:18 13.03.2022
USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

14:44 13.03.2022
Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

10:38 13.03.2022
U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

10:26 13.03.2022
USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

19:32 12.03.2022
USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

09:23 12.03.2022
Blinken briefs Kuleba on results of his meeting with Lavrov in Turkey

Blinken briefs Kuleba on results of his meeting with Lavrov in Turkey

21:30 11.03.2022
Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

19:00 11.03.2022
USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

Zelensky, premiers of UK, Czech Republic discuss Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Since start of war, Russian troops damage 379 educational institutions – Education Ministry

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, Ukraine's accession to EU with leaders of Slovakia, Romania

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Zelensky thanks Meta and other platforms for their active position in support of Ukraine

