USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

The United States will allocate $200 million to Ukraine for additional weapons and equipment, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I have authorized a drawdown of up to $200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than a year will bring total U.S. security assistance provided to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion since January 2021," Blinken said on Twitter on Sunday.