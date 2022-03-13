Russia greater evil for world than North Korea – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia is a greater evil for the whole world than North Korea.

"The evil that deliberately bombs peaceful cities... The evil that even shells ambulances and blows up hospitals... It will not be able to stop in one country. If it has the strength to go further," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday night.

The head of state noted that now Ukraine has the greatest support for aspirations and independence from the whole world than ever in its history.

"And Russia is not just among the enemies. It is even more of an enemy, more evil than North Korea. This is exactly what the Americans think, for example. Ordinary people in all states. Like ordinary people in all European countries. And I am grateful to them for the extraordinary support. Grateful for understanding our struggle. As we are united by one dream – to live freely on our land. And we have the right to what everyone has in the free world. To a safe sky, as well as to our own land," he stressed.

Zelensky also added that on every occasion he repeats to friends and partners that they must do more for Ukraine. "Because it's not only for Ukraine. It's for everyone in Europe," the president said.