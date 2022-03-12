Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

According to the 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to hold a fake "referendum" for the "people's republic" in Kherson, if these plans are implemented, tough sanctions should be imposed against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Following 2014 playbook, Russians now desperately try to organize a sham 'referendum' for a fake 'people's republic' in Kherson. Given zero popular support, it will be fully staged. Severe sanctions against Russia must follow if they proceed. Kherson is and will always be Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Saturday.