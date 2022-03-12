Facts

16:45 12.03.2022

SBU captures PMC Wagner fighter

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is interrogating a captured fighter of PMC Wagner, who has had a combat experience in Syria and Donbas.

"The SBU captured a fighter from Russian private military company Wagner. He boasts of his combat experience, successful operations in Syria and Donbas in 2014-2015," the Ukrainian special service said on Telegram channel.

According to the statement, the captive fighter said he believed that the civilians in Ukraine will welcome the occupants with smiles on their faces and the task of the Russian military was to set free the population "from the Nazi."

"The 2022-style Ukraine is an absolutely different state and our servicemen can defeat even the most professional occupants. For example, this Wagner fighter was captured during an intelligence operation near Novoukrainka when he was laying the route for the occupants' main tasks. They wanted to reach Kherson via the road towards Donetsk," the special service said.

Interfax-Ukraine
