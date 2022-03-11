Facts

20:35 11.03.2022

Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

The number of countries that have applied to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased to 41 after the appeal of Japan and North Macedonia, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has said.

"Japan and North Macedonia have also appealed to the International Criminal Court over Russia's invasion and crimes committed in Ukraine. The total number of applications by states is 41," Venediktova wrote on Twitter on Friday evening.

On March 3, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that 38 countries have filed the largest appeal to the ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, ICC Prosecutor in The Hague Karim Khan announced that after the appeal of 39 member states, the court was launching a full-scale investigation of crimes related to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow rejects allegations of war crimes in Ukraine, and the Russian Federation is not a member of the ICC.

Tags: #russia #japan #icc
20:59 11.03.2022
Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

20:56 11.03.2022
Some 74 Russian prisoners of war in Sumy region – authorities

20:29 11.03.2022
Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

20:01 11.03.2022
EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

19:54 11.03.2022
Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

19:27 11.03.2022
EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

19:20 11.03.2022
Russian troops in Ukraine did not achieve their main goals of capturing cities and territories – AFU General Staff

19:00 11.03.2022
USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

18:55 11.03.2022
Closure of sky over Ukraine could work towards speedy ending of war – captured Russian pilot

18:55 11.03.2022
