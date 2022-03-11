Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

The number of countries that have applied to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased to 41 after the appeal of Japan and North Macedonia, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has said.

"Japan and North Macedonia have also appealed to the International Criminal Court over Russia's invasion and crimes committed in Ukraine. The total number of applications by states is 41," Venediktova wrote on Twitter on Friday evening.

On March 3, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that 38 countries have filed the largest appeal to the ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, ICC Prosecutor in The Hague Karim Khan announced that after the appeal of 39 member states, the court was launching a full-scale investigation of crimes related to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow rejects allegations of war crimes in Ukraine, and the Russian Federation is not a member of the ICC.