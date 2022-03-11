Some 7,200 tonnes of humanitarian aid imported to Ukraine in past 24 hours – customs service

Some 7,175 tonnes of humanitarian aid were imported to Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the State Customs Service said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"Some 7,200 tonnes of humanitarian aid imported to Ukraine in past 24 hours," the service said, adding that it mainly included clothes, footwear, food, personal supplies, medicines, furniture and military goods.

In addition, Ukraine received 131 vehicles as humanitarian aid.