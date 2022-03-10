Ukraine's losses from destruction due to Russian invasion reach $100 bln - presidential adviser

Ukraine's losses from destruction due to a full-scale war against Russia amount to at least $100 billion, the war has led to a complete shutdown of half of Ukrainian enterprises, Oleh Ustenko, adviser to the President of Ukraine, said.

"Currently, about 50% of our business is not working. The rest of the enterprises are operating at the limit of their capabilities," Ustenko said during an online discussion hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics on Thursday.

According to preliminary estimates, the cost of destruction, including infrastructure, hospitals, residential buildings, has reached $100 billion, but this is a rough estimate, he said. According to Ustenko, Russian assets frozen in various countries, including the reserves of the Russian central bank, should be used to finance the restoration of these destructions in Ukraine.

The adviser to the President of Ukraine also noted that the possibility of using the arrested assets of Russian oligarchs for these purposes is being calculated.

Earlier, deputy head of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaychuk, in an interview with Bloomberg, also estimated the fall in the country's GDP in the days after the war started by Russia on February 24 at 50%.

According to head of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko, in an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia on Thursday, the territories of more than 10 regions, as well as the city of Kyiv, which accounted for more than half of the country's GDP, are currently covered by hostilities and massive shelling.

"An accurate forecast of GDP can only be made after the end of hostilities," he said.

Shevchenko pointed out that the impact of the war across sectors is uneven: the service sector suffered the most, while some sectors reoriented production under martial law to the production of products for the needs of the country's defense (food and textile industries, engineering, production of building materials). In his opinion, this can to a certain extent reduce the impact of the war on the economy.

As reported, Ukraine's GDP in 2021 for the first time amounted to about $200 billion.