President of European Commission meets with Ukrainian refugees, assures EU will always be on their side

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met young Ukrainians on her way to the summit of EU leaders in Versailles and said that the EU would always be on their side.

"On the way to the Versailles Summit, I met young Ukrainians who fled to safety in the EU.

I was so moved by their story and bravery. Putin’s war has made them leave everything behind. Life as they knew it, and their dreams. I told them the EU would always stand by their side," von der Leyen said on Twitter Thursday.