Diplomacy

20:42 07.05.2024

EU ambassadors to consider Ukraine Plan needed for Ukraine Facility, May 8

2 min read
EU ambassadors to consider Ukraine Plan needed for Ukraine Facility, May 8

Ambassadors of the European Union member states will support the European Commission's positive assessment of the Plan for Ukraine on 8 May in order to approve the decision on its implementation by a qualified majority of votes of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council on 14 May.

The relevant information was disseminated on Tuesday in Brussels by the EU Council following a meeting of the EU Council on foreign affairs in the development sphere. “Ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Plan for Ukraine to unblock disbursements under the first pillar of the Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027, conditional on the progress of Ukraine's reforms and investment program. EU support under the first pillar amounts to 38.27 billion euros (5.27 billion euros in the form of grants and 33 billion euros in the form of loans) out of the total amount of 50 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility,” the statement said.

The EU Council recalled that on April 15, the European Commission had already provided its positive assessment of the plan. “The Commission considers that the Plan meets the necessary criteria and represents a focused and well-balanced response to the objectives of the Ukraine Facility, while addressing the challenges on the path to (EU) accession and responding to Ukraine's needs for recovery, reconstruction and modernization,” the press release detailed.

Commenting on the issue, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted that “reconstruction and modernization are necessary as part of Ukraine's EU accession process.” “The plan includes key structural reforms, investment and improvements in public administration, the rule of law and the fight against corruption and fraud. The support of the member states will allow to make the payments planned under the Ukraine Facility,” he stated.

Ukraine Facility is a tool that provides for the possibility of Ukraine to receive financial and technical assistance from the EU in 2024-2027 for a total amount of EUR50 billion. EUR38.27 billion will be allocated for budgetary support, EUR6.97 billion for investment fund, EUR4.76 billion for technical and administrative support.

As is known, on March 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the plan for the Ukraine Facility and already on March 20 the document was submitted to the European Commission.

Tags: #eu

MORE ABOUT

19:04 07.05.2024
EU Ambassadors to review Ukraine Plan required for Ukraine Facility on May 8

EU Ambassadors to review Ukraine Plan required for Ukraine Facility on May 8

18:40 03.05.2024
Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

15:59 03.05.2024
EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

15:54 02.05.2024
EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

15:53 30.04.2024
Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

20:55 22.04.2024
Shells within Czech initiative to begin to arrive in Ukraine at end of May – Borrell

Shells within Czech initiative to begin to arrive in Ukraine at end of May – Borrell

21:44 16.04.2024
Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects due to mandate of Council of Europe Commissioner, rights of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression to be protected

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects due to mandate of Council of Europe Commissioner, rights of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression to be protected

18:56 16.04.2024
EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

17:25 16.04.2024
EU doesn't draw parallels between defense of Israel against Iranian missiles and situation in Ukraine

EU doesn't draw parallels between defense of Israel against Iranian missiles and situation in Ukraine

10:39 15.04.2024
PM: Ukraine strives to start negotiation process on accession to EU no later than June

PM: Ukraine strives to start negotiation process on accession to EU no later than June

AD

LATEST

Coordination meeting between Italian Embassy, the AICS office and Italian humanitarian organizations was held in Kyiv

The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

Handing over of the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

Albania plans to open embassy in Kyiv soon

Ukraine Facility Platform, an international platform for business and civil society, was presented in Brussels

Young athletes of the Olympic Dreams project received judogis from All Japan Judo Federation with the participation of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

Kondratyuk: Pakistan to consider participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Italian Embassy hosted eremony of handing over three ambulances for Kharkiv and Kyiv by association “La Memoria Viva”

Balanutsa dismissed from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Kuwait - decree

Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia to hand over four underwater drones to State Emergency Situations Service for humanitarian mine clearance

AD
AD
AD
AD