Facts

20:03 10.05.2024

Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized the State Emergency Service (SES) to act as the national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in the civil protection mechanism of the European Union.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, said on Telegram channel, the corresponding decision was made at the government meeting on Friday.

In particular, changes have been made to the regulations on the State Emergency Service in terms of updating the tasks and powers of the department, taking into account changes in connection with Ukraine's accession to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Tags: #coordinator #eu

MORE ABOUT

21:10 10.05.2024
Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

13:42 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy calls for increasing cooperation between communities of Ukraine, Europe

Zelenskyy calls for increasing cooperation between communities of Ukraine, Europe

17:48 08.05.2024
EU Ambassadors agree to use proceeds from immobilized Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, reconstruction

EU Ambassadors agree to use proceeds from immobilized Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, reconstruction

20:42 07.05.2024
EU ambassadors to consider Ukraine Plan needed for Ukraine Facility, May 8

EU ambassadors to consider Ukraine Plan needed for Ukraine Facility, May 8

19:04 07.05.2024
EU Ambassadors to review Ukraine Plan required for Ukraine Facility on May 8

EU Ambassadors to review Ukraine Plan required for Ukraine Facility on May 8

18:40 03.05.2024
Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

15:59 03.05.2024
EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

15:54 02.05.2024
EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

15:53 30.04.2024
Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

20:55 22.04.2024
Shells within Czech initiative to begin to arrive in Ukraine at end of May – Borrell

Shells within Czech initiative to begin to arrive in Ukraine at end of May – Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

LATEST

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

Patriarch Bartholomew to take part in Peace Summit

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD