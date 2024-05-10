Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized the State Emergency Service (SES) to act as the national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in the civil protection mechanism of the European Union.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, said on Telegram channel, the corresponding decision was made at the government meeting on Friday.

In particular, changes have been made to the regulations on the State Emergency Service in terms of updating the tasks and powers of the department, taking into account changes in connection with Ukraine's accession to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.