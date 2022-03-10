More than 200 enterprises ask for assistance in evacuating to western Ukraine – MP

Over 200 enterprises have applied for assistance in evacuating to the west of Ukraine, some are already in the process of moving, member of parliament and head of the committee on finance, taxation and customs policy (the Servant of the People faction) Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"As of March 10, there are over 200 applications. There are enterprises that are already in the process of moving," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The parliamentarian clarified that the appeals come from representatives of the food, woodworking, textile, fuel chemical industries, medicine and mechanical engineering.

Hetmantsev said companies can apply for help at https://cutt.ly/jADR8k8