20:10 09.03.2022

Police evacuate more than 3,000 people from temporarily occupied Irpin and Vorzel

On Wednesday, police officers of Kyiv region, rescuers, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and local authorities were able to take out more than 3,000 people from the temporarily occupied Irpin and Vorzel, including several hundred children, elderly people and seriously ill Ukrainians, the press service of the National Police reported.

"About a hundred buses, as well as ambulances, were involved in the evacuation. Near Kyiv, where the evacuation camp was located ... people were provided with medical assistance and oriented along the further road," the report says.

At the same time, the National Police emphasized that the occupiers stopped the humanitarian convoy traveling today from Bucha, Hostomel and Borodianka, so some people were forced to risk their lives, go from Bucha to Irpin and leave with a convoy of local residents.

