Facts

17:35 09.03.2022

Polish PM proposes to resolve issue of transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine at NATO level

1 min read
Polish PM proposes to resolve issue of transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine at NATO level

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country is ready to transfer Soviet-made combat aircraft to Ukraine, but only on condition that all NATO members approve the relevant decision.

"Poland is not a participant in hostilities, nor is NATO... Such a serious decision [on the transfer of aircraft] should be taken at the NATO level, and unanimously," the Associated Press said, citing the prime minister.

Morawiecki said the discussion of this issue by the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance continues.

Tags: #poland #position #planes
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:19 09.03.2022
Polish Senate urges EU member states to support Ukraine's integration into EU – resolution

Polish Senate urges EU member states to support Ukraine's integration into EU – resolution

12:39 09.03.2022
Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

11:18 09.03.2022
Polish Ambassador to Ukraine stays in Kyiv

Polish Ambassador to Ukraine stays in Kyiv

11:13 09.03.2022
USA sends two Patriot missile defense batteries to Poland – EUCOM spokesman

USA sends two Patriot missile defense batteries to Poland – EUCOM spokesman

09:58 09.03.2022
Polish govt decides whether to hand over Polish planes to Ukraine – Pentagon press secretary

Polish govt decides whether to hand over Polish planes to Ukraine – Pentagon press secretary

20:27 08.03.2022
Dutch PM did not tell Zelensky that he supports Ukraine's EU membership – media

Dutch PM did not tell Zelensky that he supports Ukraine's EU membership – media

17:49 08.03.2022
Ukraine needs security treaty before state's accession to NATO – Servant of People

Ukraine needs security treaty before state's accession to NATO – Servant of People

10:16 08.03.2022
Instead of agreement on humanitarian corridors, Russian tanks come into action - Zelensky

Instead of agreement on humanitarian corridors, Russian tanks come into action - Zelensky

10:09 08.03.2022
Ukraine appeals to IAEA to record seizure of Chornobyl, Zaporizia NPPs by Russian aggressors

Ukraine appeals to IAEA to record seizure of Chornobyl, Zaporizia NPPs by Russian aggressors

09:21 08.03.2022
Two Russian planes shot down over Kyiv – Zaluzhny

Two Russian planes shot down over Kyiv – Zaluzhny

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

LATEST

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

Fedorov urges PayPall to start full-fledged work in Ukraine

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Some UAH 10.8 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD