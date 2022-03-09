Polish PM proposes to resolve issue of transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine at NATO level

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country is ready to transfer Soviet-made combat aircraft to Ukraine, but only on condition that all NATO members approve the relevant decision.

"Poland is not a participant in hostilities, nor is NATO... Such a serious decision [on the transfer of aircraft] should be taken at the NATO level, and unanimously," the Associated Press said, citing the prime minister.

Morawiecki said the discussion of this issue by the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance continues.