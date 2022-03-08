Facts

20:16 08.03.2022

In Kyiv direction, Russia plans to transfer up to 1,000 militants from PMC Liga to strengthen troops – ministry

2 min read
The Russian Federation is carrying out covert mobilization under the guise of training camps, and to strengthen its troops in the direction of Kyiv, they plan to transfer up to 1,000 militants from the private military company Liga (former PMC Wagner), the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"In order to strengthen the grouping of troops in the direction of Kyiv, the occupiers plan to transfer up to a thousand militants from the private military company Liga [former PMC Wagner] ... As of this time, the enemy has significantly reduced the pace of advancement, its personnel were demoralized," the ministry said on Facebook.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv continues to repulse the offensive and deters the enemy, and maintains defense lines around the city.

At the same time, according to available information, the enemy is carrying out covert mobilization under the guise of training camps. Also, in order to stop the outflow of personnel, the military leadership of the Russian Armed Forces decided to ban the termination of contracts for military service.

It is noted that the Ukrainian army is conducting a defensive operation in Donetsk, Slobozhanske and part of the Tavriysk operational area, and Mariupol is being defended all-round. Also, the defense operation continues in the Poliske, Volyn and Siverske operational areas, the defense of Chernihiv continues.

The ministry also added that in the south, the sea coast is being covered, and nearby settlements are also being defended.

"The grouping of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repels concentrated missile and air strikes and means of air attack of the enemy, air defense of critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine and groupings of troops," the statement said.

