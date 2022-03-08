Warehouses of manufactured goods, household chemicals on fire as result of missile hit in Kalynivka, Kyiv region – police

The police in Kyiv region report that a missile fired by the Russian military hit warehouses with industrial goods and household chemicals, causing a fire, information about the victims is being specified.

"Airstrike on Kalynivka! A missile hit warehouses with industrial goods and household chemicals. A fire broke out! Police and rescuers are already working on the spot. Information on the victims is being specified!" the police of Kyiv region said on Twitter.

The report does not indicate the district, most likely, it is about Brovary one.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko wrote on his Telegram channel: "Half an hour ago, our valiant air defense shot down another Caliber cruise missile over the village of Kalynivka, Brovarsky district. Missile fragments fell into a customs warehouse."