Kharkiv receives 24 railcars of humanitarian aid – MP Yakymenko

Some 24 railcars of humanitarian aid (food and children's products) have arrived in Kharkiv on March 8, Ukrainian MP Pavlo Yakymenko said.

"We managed to organize a better logistics in order to receive another batch of humanitarian aid. There are more than 500 tonnes of food and children's products in the railcars. There are meat, many fruit and vegetables, cereals, baby food, diapers," the MP said on his Telegram channel.

Several volunteer organizations will distribute the products among the city and region districts that are facing the most critical situation.

"Every day we work to provide Kharkiv and Kharkiv region residents with everything necessary for life," Yakymenko said.