Facts

17:49 08.03.2022

Kharkiv receives 24 railcars of humanitarian aid – MP Yakymenko

1 min read
Kharkiv receives 24 railcars of humanitarian aid – MP Yakymenko

Some 24 railcars of humanitarian aid (food and children's products) have arrived in Kharkiv on March 8, Ukrainian MP Pavlo Yakymenko said.

"We managed to organize a better logistics in order to receive another batch of humanitarian aid. There are more than 500 tonnes of food and children's products in the railcars. There are meat, many fruit and vegetables, cereals, baby food, diapers," the MP said on his Telegram channel.

Several volunteer organizations will distribute the products among the city and region districts that are facing the most critical situation.

"Every day we work to provide Kharkiv and Kharkiv region residents with everything necessary for life," Yakymenko said.

Tags: #kharkiv #aid #humanitarian
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:23 08.03.2022
Some 27 civilians killed in Kharkiv in past 24 hours - police

Some 27 civilians killed in Kharkiv in past 24 hours - police

19:19 08.03.2022
Russian air assault group in Kharkiv region partially destroyed, partially flee to Russia - Synehubov

Russian air assault group in Kharkiv region partially destroyed, partially flee to Russia - Synehubov

18:04 08.03.2022
Fiberglass institute blown up in Bucha, chemical fumes go up in sky – Irpin ex-mayor Karpliuk

Fiberglass institute blown up in Bucha, chemical fumes go up in sky – Irpin ex-mayor Karpliuk

17:19 08.03.2022
Over past six days, Ukraine receives 20,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid – Shmyhal

Over past six days, Ukraine receives 20,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid – Shmyhal

17:04 08.03.2022
Japan transfers body armor, helmets, tents, winter clothes, medicines, generators to AFU – Ambassador

Japan transfers body armor, helmets, tents, winter clothes, medicines, generators to AFU – Ambassador

12:15 08.03.2022
Ukraine's MFA calls on Russia to fulfill ceasefire obligations in area of ​​humanitarian corridor from Sumy to Poltava

Ukraine's MFA calls on Russia to fulfill ceasefire obligations in area of ​​humanitarian corridor from Sumy to Poltava

11:18 08.03.2022
Humanitarian corridor from Sumy to Poltava launched - head of Poltava regional administration

Humanitarian corridor from Sumy to Poltava launched - head of Poltava regional administration

10:40 08.03.2022
Podoliak on 'green corridor' in Sumy: We believe authors of corridors to country where no one wants to evacuate not to close door, no one to be hurt

Podoliak on 'green corridor' in Sumy: We believe authors of corridors to country where no one wants to evacuate not to close door, no one to be hurt

10:33 08.03.2022
Humanitarian corridor for Sumy should be launched on Tuesday, first column to start moving at 10:00 – Vereschuk

Humanitarian corridor for Sumy should be launched on Tuesday, first column to start moving at 10:00 – Vereschuk

21:09 07.03.2022
As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations calls on NATO, UN, EU, other intl organizations to close sky over Ukraine

Russian military shell bus with refugees from Makariv – Zhytomyr mayor

Three orphanage employees killed amid shelling attack in Mykolaiv region – regional council head

LATEST

Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

UK ANNOUNCES DECISION TO ABANDON RUSSIAN OIL IMPORT UNTIL YEAR END

President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations calls on NATO, UN, EU, other intl organizations to close sky over Ukraine

Russian military shell bus with refugees from Makariv – Zhytomyr mayor

Warehouses of manufactured goods, household chemicals on fire as result of missile hit in Kalynivka, Kyiv region – police

U.S. PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCES RUSSIAN OIL IMPORT BAN

Three orphanage employees killed amid shelling attack in Mykolaiv region – regional council head

Speakers of Baltic countries' parliaments in favor of admitting Ukraine to EU

EC calls for protection of unaccompanied minors evacuating from Ukraine who may become victims of trafficking

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD