13:33 08.03.2022

Emergency Service: Evacuation continues from Sumy region and Irpin

Evacuation of people from Ukrainian regions is ongoing, the State Emergencies Service said.

"The first convoy of about 20 buses with foreign students has set out in Sumy region at 09:30 a.m. Three items of hardware and 23 employees of the State Emergencies Service are involved. The second convoy to depart at 13:00 p.m. is now being formed," the State Emergency Service said on its Telegram channel.

Evacuation of residents of Irpin in Kyiv region to Kyiv is continuing, the service said. According to the service, over 150 people have already been evacuated.

Evacuation buses have departed from Zaporizhia to Mariupol, humanitarian cargo is on its way, it said.

