Facts

17:16 07.03.2022

Ukraine's application for EU membership should be considered separately from applications of Georgia, Moldova – Kuleba

2 min read
Ukraine's application for EU membership should be considered separately from applications of Georgia, Moldova – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba advocates that Ukraine's application for an accelerated EU membership be considered separately from those of Georgia and Moldova.

"With all due respect to our Georgian and Moldovan partners, the filing by Moldova and Georgia of applications for EU membership right now looks like an attempt to attach their two cars to a high-speed Ukrainian train that is moving to Brussels. Ukraine's application for accelerated EU membership should be considered separately from the applications of Georgia and Moldova," Kuleba told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The minister said Ukrainians defend the peace and security of Europe at the cost of their own lives.

"Now our country has actually become an outpost of the European Union, stopping the destructive Russian evil from moving deep into the European continent. We have proved not with words, but with real, heroic deeds that we belong to the European family. Ukraine has already won the right to become a full member of the European Union as soon as possible" Kuleba said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said Ukraine supports the European integration of Georgia and Moldova, but does not want the Georgian and Moldovan peoples to go through the horrors that Ukrainians are now going through.

"We appreciate the solidarity of Georgians and Moldovans with Ukraine, we are grateful for the humanitarian assistance of Georgia and Moldova for Ukrainians suffering from Russian armed aggression. However, unfortunately, neither Georgia nor Moldova have yet supported the new EU sanctions against Russia for its war crimes against Ukraine. Such a position does not correspond to partnership relations between Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova within the Associated Trio and clearly illustrates at the moment the unwillingness of Tbilisi and Chisinau to become a real contributor to security in Europe," Kuleba said.

Tags: #eu #application #position
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:46 07.03.2022
EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

18:50 07.03.2022
National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

18:27 07.03.2022
European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

15:32 07.03.2022
Brussels to discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days – Michel

Brussels to discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days – Michel

14:51 07.03.2022
Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

21:04 06.03.2022
Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

10:43 06.03.2022
EU General Affairs Council reaffirms Ukraine's European perspective

EU General Affairs Council reaffirms Ukraine's European perspective

09:39 06.03.2022
First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

21:23 05.03.2022
EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

13:19 05.03.2022
Kuleba: If I see that negotiations with Lavrov can be meaningful and that this will fit into overall framework of negotiation process, I will not refuse

Kuleba: If I see that negotiations with Lavrov can be meaningful and that this will fit into overall framework of negotiation process, I will not refuse

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

LATEST

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

Shmyhal urges Finland to support Ukraine's accession to EU

Transportation of nuclear materials, radioactive waste across Ukraine impossible due to martial law - SNRIU

Russia continues to increase risk of global nuclear disaster by actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Energy Minister

Ukraine helps evacuate 146,000 foreign students, demands from Russia ceasefire for humanitarian corridors - MFA

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

Russian leadership refuses to take its fallen servicemen from Ukraine - Vereschuk

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD