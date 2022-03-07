Ukraine's application for EU membership should be considered separately from applications of Georgia, Moldova – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba advocates that Ukraine's application for an accelerated EU membership be considered separately from those of Georgia and Moldova.

"With all due respect to our Georgian and Moldovan partners, the filing by Moldova and Georgia of applications for EU membership right now looks like an attempt to attach their two cars to a high-speed Ukrainian train that is moving to Brussels. Ukraine's application for accelerated EU membership should be considered separately from the applications of Georgia and Moldova," Kuleba told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The minister said Ukrainians defend the peace and security of Europe at the cost of their own lives.

"Now our country has actually become an outpost of the European Union, stopping the destructive Russian evil from moving deep into the European continent. We have proved not with words, but with real, heroic deeds that we belong to the European family. Ukraine has already won the right to become a full member of the European Union as soon as possible" Kuleba said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said Ukraine supports the European integration of Georgia and Moldova, but does not want the Georgian and Moldovan peoples to go through the horrors that Ukrainians are now going through.

"We appreciate the solidarity of Georgians and Moldovans with Ukraine, we are grateful for the humanitarian assistance of Georgia and Moldova for Ukrainians suffering from Russian armed aggression. However, unfortunately, neither Georgia nor Moldova have yet supported the new EU sanctions against Russia for its war crimes against Ukraine. Such a position does not correspond to partnership relations between Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova within the Associated Trio and clearly illustrates at the moment the unwillingness of Tbilisi and Chisinau to become a real contributor to security in Europe," Kuleba said.