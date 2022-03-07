China to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine soon – Chinese FM

Chinese Red Cross Society will soon provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a statement at a press conference at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), according to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.

Wang Yi said that China considers it important to overcome the crisis by strictly adhering to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respecting and safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, adhering to the principles of indivisibility of security, taking into account the reasonable security concerns of all sides involved, and settling disputes by exclusively peaceful means through dialogue and negotiations, to form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism for the sake of lasting peace in the region.

The Chinese minister noted the need for peace and negotiations. China has done some work in this regard and maintains close communication with all sides, he said.

Thus, on the second day after the start of the war, Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that China "would like Russia and Ukraine to agree on peace as soon as possible."

Wang Yi said that Beijing is ready to continue to play a constructive role in establishing peace and advancing negotiations, the minister also put forward six proposals to prevent a large humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

According to them, firstly, it is necessary to make efforts to ensure that humanitarian operations comply with the principles of neutrality and impartiality, and also to avoid politicization of humanitarian issues. Secondly, it is necessary to pay attention to all the homeless, both in Ukraine and abroad, as well as to organize work on their accommodation at the proper level. Thirdly, it is necessary to ensure the protection of the civilian population and prevent a secondary humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine. Fourth, efforts must be made to ensure the safe and unhindered operation of humanitarian assistance, including the provision of prompt, safe and unhindered humanitarian access. Fifth, it is necessary to ensure the safety of foreign citizens in Ukraine, to enable them to leave the country safely and to help them return to their homeland.

Sixth, it is necessary to support the coordinating role of the UN in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and the work of the UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine.