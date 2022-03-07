Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

On Thursday, March 10, a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey (Mevlut Cavusoglu), Ukraine (Dmytro Kuleba) and Russia (Sergey Lavrov) will take place in Antalya, Anadolu agency reports.

"Lavrov and Kuleba will arrive in Antalya. The meeting will take place with my participation. We have made great efforts to organize it," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Anadolu reported on Monday.

The minister said that the meeting will be held within the framework of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, in which Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba agreed to participate.

Cavusoglu expressed hope that the upcoming meeting will contribute to peace and stability in the region. The absolute priority is the cessation of hostilities, Cavusoglu said. The Turkish Foreign Minister also said that since the beginning of hostilities, more than 12,000 Turkish citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine.