Russia uses Nazi signs on its vehicles - Reznikov

The Russian Federation uses the Nazi signs "Z" on its equipment, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Russian occupiers with Nazi signs 'Z', which the Russians use on their equipment, are quite well-known. In 1943, next to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, there was station Z, where massacres were committed. It had a special device for shooting in the back, a gas chamber. Here is what the Russian world is," Reznikov wrote on Twitter on Monday.