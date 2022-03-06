Facts

17:29 06.03.2022

Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

The Ukrainian gas transportation corridor on Sunday saw utilization ratio remaining on the same high level, corresponding to the volumes of the long-term contract of 40 billion cubic meters per year, or 109 million cubic meters per day.

European customers have increased bookings for supplies of Russian gas from Gazprom following the rise in prices owing to the sanctions being imposed against Russia. The current price of gas at the Dutch TTF gas hub has climbed to $2,150 per thousand cubic meters.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit via Ukraine in the regular mode, in line with the bookings of European customers at 109.5 mcm on March 6," Gazprom spokesperson Sergei Kupriyanov told reporters.

According to the data of the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine, nomination for March 6 remained unchanged from March 5 at 109.5 mcm.

Tags: #russia #gas #europe
