Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

The State Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region says that the Russian military fired using hailstones on the territory of the National Scientific Center "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology," where an experimental nuclear facility is located, the destruction of which could lead to an environmental disaster.

"Once again, Russian-terrorist troops are inflicting pinpoint strikes on nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Today, the Russian aggressor fired using hailstones multiple launch missile systems at the territory of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology national scientific center," the SBU said on the Facebook page.

The service said: "The Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology national scientific center has an experimental nuclear facility called Source of Neutrons, with 37 nuclear fuel elements loaded into its core. The destruction of the nuclear facility and storage facilities for nuclear materials could lead to a large-scale environmental disaster."

According to the SBU, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, under the procedural leadership of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, initiated criminal proceedings under the ecocide article (Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

SBU continues to collect evidence for The Hague.