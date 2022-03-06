Facts

15:18 06.03.2022

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

1 min read
Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

The State Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region says that the Russian military fired using hailstones on the territory of the National Scientific Center "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology," where an experimental nuclear facility is located, the destruction of which could lead to an environmental disaster.

"Once again, Russian-terrorist troops are inflicting pinpoint strikes on nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Today, the Russian aggressor fired using hailstones multiple launch missile systems at the territory of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology national scientific center," the SBU said on the Facebook page.

The service said: "The Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology national scientific center has an experimental nuclear facility called Source of Neutrons, with 37 nuclear fuel elements loaded into its core. The destruction of the nuclear facility and storage facilities for nuclear materials could lead to a large-scale environmental disaster."

According to the SBU, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, under the procedural leadership of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, initiated criminal proceedings under the ecocide article (Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

SBU continues to collect evidence for The Hague.

Tags: #shell #kharkiv #institute #enemy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:22 06.03.2022
Five or seven Russian aircraft constantly flying over Kharkiv bombing residential areas, one shot down in the morning – authorities

Five or seven Russian aircraft constantly flying over Kharkiv bombing residential areas, one shot down in the morning – authorities

10:14 06.03.2022
Defense of Kharkiv is very powerful, all enemy attempts to enter the city or pass through it fail – regional authorities

Defense of Kharkiv is very powerful, all enemy attempts to enter the city or pass through it fail – regional authorities

15:10 05.03.2022
Four Russian helicopters shot down in Mykolaiv region – AFU Navy

Four Russian helicopters shot down in Mykolaiv region – AFU Navy

14:45 05.03.2022
Three Russian helicopters shot down near Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv authorities

Three Russian helicopters shot down near Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv authorities

11:48 05.03.2022
Units of Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive near Kharkiv

Units of Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive near Kharkiv

20:57 04.03.2022
Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

09:17 03.03.2022
Number of casualties of attack in Izium grows to eight people – media

Number of casualties of attack in Izium grows to eight people – media

18:31 02.03.2022
Four people killed, 15 wounded as result of morning shelling in Kharkiv – National Police

Four people killed, 15 wounded as result of morning shelling in Kharkiv – National Police

18:11 02.03.2022
Gas main damaged by air attack in Kharkiv region, more than 40,000 people cut off from gas – GTSOU

Gas main damaged by air attack in Kharkiv region, more than 40,000 people cut off from gas – GTSOU

18:04 02.03.2022
In Severodonetsk, enemy shell hit gym hall of school where people hiding – local authorities

In Severodonetsk, enemy shell hit gym hall of school where people hiding – local authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

LATEST

Rescuers in Vinnytsia region pull four people out of rubble in warehouse of fuels and lubricants, one died – Emergency Service

Over 140,000 Ukrainians return to country since start of Russian attack – Border Guard Service

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine

Risk of participation of Belarusian troops in war with Ukraine remains – Kuleba

Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD