MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has said that MP Illia Kyva is suspect and announced that he would be placed on the international wanted list in the near future.

"Illia Kyva, I inform you that you are suspect. In the near future we will put you on the international wanted list. Then arrest, extradition and a fair trial will follow. This is your fate, there will be no other," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The Prosecutor General said: "Based on the evidence collected, I believe that you have caused enormous damage to the state of Ukraine with your actions and statements. You have done everything in your power to "invite" the Russian aggressor to our house, you have done everything to change the borders of our state, you did everything so that millions of people spent the night in bomb shelters, you did everything so that millions of Ukrainians lived on the borders of neighboring states, and many never returned home, you did everything so that Ukrainian children would never see their parents again. It's useless – neither you nor your curators will succeed. But you will find out about it from the media when watching TV, if the court finds the arguments of the prosecutors convincing."

She added: "It's not an emotion... as Attorney General, I'm exercising my right to put you on the suspect list."