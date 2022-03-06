Facts

14:16 06.03.2022

State starts placing state orders for enterprises to meet critical needs – Shmyhal

2 min read

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the state has already begun placing state orders for enterprises to meet critical needs.

"What, for its part, is the government doing to ensure a speedy transition to a 'war footing'? Firstly, financial support for the functioning of the country. We are negotiating with all international organizations and countries on financial assistance. Of the latest decisions, the European Investment Bank will redirect EUR 639 million from other projects to the state budget of Ukraine," Shmyhal said in his address on Sunday afternoon.

Also, according to him, the Ministry of Finance has already held the first issue of war bonds and will soon have a second issue.

"Everyone who is ready to lend to Ukraine, our military, our doctors, and critical infrastructure workers, can do this by purchasing war bonds," he said.

Shmyhal also noted that the government has already authorized the relevant ministries to open four accounts with the National Bank, to which funds from individuals, organizations, companies, and international financial organizations will be credited to the fund for the restoration of Ukraine.

"Secondly. The economy of martial law implies a clear planning of needs. The state has already begun to place state orders for enterprises to meet critical needs. It's not just about weapons. It's about food, medicine, fuel and other important goods," the prime minister added.

Among other things, he said that the government had already decided to limit the export of a number of socially important goods and raw materials from which they are produced.

