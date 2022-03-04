France, along with its key partners, to propose measures for security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Elysee Palace

France is initiating measures to ensure the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Friday after President Emmanuel Macron's consultations with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"France, together with its main partners, will propose in the coming hours concrete measures based on the technical criteria of the IAEA in order to ensure the protection and safety of Ukraine's five main nuclear facilities," the presidential office said in a communiqué.

According to the document "Russia and Ukraine should, on this basis, come to an agreement and together ensure the implementation of the fundamental principles for maintaining the safety and protection of nuclear installations in the current circumstances."

According to President Macron, "Russia should also allow free, regular and unhindered access of personnel to facilities to ensure their continued safe operation."

The communiqué said the French president is "extremely concerned about the risks to nuclear safety."