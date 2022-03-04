Facts

23:00 04.03.2022

France, along with its key partners, to propose measures for security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Elysee Palace

1 min read

France is initiating measures to ensure the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Friday after President Emmanuel Macron's consultations with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"France, together with its main partners, will propose in the coming hours concrete measures based on the technical criteria of the IAEA in order to ensure the protection and safety of Ukraine's five main nuclear facilities," the presidential office said in a communiqué.

According to the document "Russia and Ukraine should, on this basis, come to an agreement and together ensure the implementation of the fundamental principles for maintaining the safety and protection of nuclear installations in the current circumstances."

According to President Macron, "Russia should also allow free, regular and unhindered access of personnel to facilities to ensure their continued safe operation."

The communiqué said the French president is "extremely concerned about the risks to nuclear safety."

Tags: #president #iaea #france
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:52 04.03.2022
Zelensky holds talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, briefs on Russia's opposition

Zelensky holds talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, briefs on Russia's opposition

18:55 04.03.2022
Zelensky briefs Erdoğan on nuclear terrorism by Russia

Zelensky briefs Erdoğan on nuclear terrorism by Russia

18:31 04.03.2022
Zelensky holds talks with IMF head, discusses financial support for Ukraine

Zelensky holds talks with IMF head, discusses financial support for Ukraine

17:19 04.03.2022
Missile fragment falls into courtyard of presidential residence in Koncha-Zaspa – press secretary

Missile fragment falls into courtyard of presidential residence in Koncha-Zaspa – press secretary

16:09 04.03.2022
IAEA head says ready to visit Chornobyl

IAEA head says ready to visit Chornobyl

14:02 04.03.2022
HQ for coordination of humanitarian aid, logistics centers in neighboring countries created in Ukraine – President's Office

HQ for coordination of humanitarian aid, logistics centers in neighboring countries created in Ukraine – President's Office

13:19 04.03.2022
IAEA plans physical checks of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, but later – Grossi

IAEA plans physical checks of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, but later – Grossi

13:10 04.03.2022
IAEA head denies Russia's accusations against Ukraine about alleged development of nuclear weapons

IAEA head denies Russia's accusations against Ukraine about alleged development of nuclear weapons

13:05 04.03.2022
Zelensky discusses Russian nuclear terrorism with Japanese PM

Zelensky discusses Russian nuclear terrorism with Japanese PM

11:59 04.03.2022
Zelensky: Russian KIAs number 9,200

Zelensky: Russian KIAs number 9,200

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

EIB approves EUR 668 mln immediate financial support for Ukraine

Some 56 Russian soldiers taken into custody in Sumy region – prosecutor's office

Talks on humanitarian corridors for Mariupol fail - Denysenko

LATEST

ZELENSKY: WE BELIEVE NATO STATES CREATE NARRATIVE THAT CLOSING OF SKY TO PROVOKE DIRECT AGGRESSION OF RUSSIA AGAINST NATO

Zelensky, World Bank Group chair talk about supporting Ukraine

Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb cease cooperation with Russia, Belarus – Ukraine's tourism agency

About 100 people may be under rubble in Borodianka – Emergency Service

Twitter blocked in Russia - Roskomnadzor

EU may increase number of Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT - Borrell

Sanctions against Russia are not aimed at changing Putin's regime – Borrell

Some 29 children evacuated from Makariv in Kyiv region – authorities

Borrell calls for creation of humanitarian corridors for ICRC in Ukraine

Russia excluded from Council of Baltic Sea States – Latvian FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD