Facts

15:19 04.03.2022

EBRD could allocate $50 mln for Horizon Capital's new fund

2 min read
EBRD could allocate $50 mln for Horizon Capital's new fund

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may enter the capital of a new fund managed by Horizon Capital – Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV with a contribution of $50 million.

According to the bank's information on its website, the Fund has a target size of $250 million.

The EBRD said that the Fund will seek to generate long-term capital appreciation through equity and quasi-equity investments in growth-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-cap companies primarily in Ukraine and Moldova.

The board of directors of the bank will consider this project, information about which was published after the start of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, at a meeting on April 6.

Horizon Capital is a large investment company that manages five private equity funds (more than 40 institutional investors) with assets of $1.1 billion, including WNISEF (with a capital of $150 million), Emerging Europe Growth Fund (EEGF, $132 million), EEGF II ( $370 million) and EEGF III ($200 million). The resources of these funds are invested in projects in Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus.

The company currently has two founding partners, CEO Lenna Koszarny and investment committee head Jeffrey C. Neal. The company's offices are located in Kyiv and Chicago.

Tags: #ebrd #horizon
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:34 03.03.2022
President creates delegations to sign documents with EU, IBRD on financial support to Ukraine

President creates delegations to sign documents with EU, IBRD on financial support to Ukraine

15:55 01.03.2022
EBRD considers emergency financing package to support Ukraine, deprives Russia of access to its resources

EBRD considers emergency financing package to support Ukraine, deprives Russia of access to its resources

15:47 18.01.2022
EBRD intends to send 100% of investments in green projects from 2022

EBRD intends to send 100% of investments in green projects from 2022

11:41 23.11.2021
Ukraine implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 bln – Finance Ministry

Ukraine implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 bln – Finance Ministry

14:47 12.11.2021
EBRD investments in Ukraine in 2021-2022 will be about EUR 1 bln per year - Magaletsky

EBRD investments in Ukraine in 2021-2022 will be about EUR 1 bln per year - Magaletsky

13:40 12.11.2021
EBRD and IFC: First of all, the authorities have to decide whether they are going down the PPP or concession route

EBRD and IFC: First of all, the authorities have to decide whether they are going down the PPP or concession route

11:48 22.10.2021
Rada ratifies agreement with EBRD on development of logistics network, rural branches of Ukrposhta

Rada ratifies agreement with EBRD on development of logistics network, rural branches of Ukrposhta

12:23 29.07.2021
Govt authorizes finance minister to agree on terms of mandate letter between Oschadbank and EBRD to raise loan of up to EUR 100 mln

Govt authorizes finance minister to agree on terms of mandate letter between Oschadbank and EBRD to raise loan of up to EUR 100 mln

16:05 26.07.2021
EBRD will issue EUR 140 mln to Kyivteploenergo

EBRD will issue EUR 140 mln to Kyivteploenergo

11:46 29.06.2021
EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite difficulties – representative of Kyiv

Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

Russian airstrike damages building at Babyn Yar where museum marking Holocaust in eastern Europe was planned

Rada allows to start expropriation of Russian property in Ukraine

Zelensky will not make any concessions in negotiations with Russia that could humiliate Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity – Podoliak

LATEST

Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia

EPAM to discontinue services to Russian customers over Ukraine situation

Third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place tomorrow or day after tomorrow – Podoliak

Switzerland bans exports for Russian oil, aviation and space industries

Ukraine proposed to declare 30 km zone around all nuclear facilities 'conflict-free' at talks – Arakhamia

Occupiers get into children's clinical hospital, surgeon wounded in Lysychansk – local authorities

Ukrainian military shot down another enemy fighter SU-25 together with pilot – Zaluzhny

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

National Securities and Stock Market Commission urges world regulators to disable Russia's ability to trade on stock exchanges

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD