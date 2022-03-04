EBRD could allocate $50 mln for Horizon Capital's new fund

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may enter the capital of a new fund managed by Horizon Capital – Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV with a contribution of $50 million.

According to the bank's information on its website, the Fund has a target size of $250 million.

The EBRD said that the Fund will seek to generate long-term capital appreciation through equity and quasi-equity investments in growth-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-cap companies primarily in Ukraine and Moldova.

The board of directors of the bank will consider this project, information about which was published after the start of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, at a meeting on April 6.

Horizon Capital is a large investment company that manages five private equity funds (more than 40 institutional investors) with assets of $1.1 billion, including WNISEF (with a capital of $150 million), Emerging Europe Growth Fund (EEGF, $132 million), EEGF II ( $370 million) and EEGF III ($200 million). The resources of these funds are invested in projects in Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus.

The company currently has two founding partners, CEO Lenna Koszarny and investment committee head Jeffrey C. Neal. The company's offices are located in Kyiv and Chicago.