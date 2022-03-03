Facts

20:42 03.03.2022

Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine denied the information that supposedly new "tags" appeared on Google maps, with the help of which the invaders conduct shelling, missile or air strikes.

"This information is not true. Google has limited the ability to add new tags to maps. And Ukrainian special services are working on this fact," the State Special Communications Service said on its telegram channel.

