Energoatom: report about connecting Chornobyl NPP to Belarusian energy system is fake

The report of the Ministry of Energy of Belarus, circulated on its Telegram channel on Thursday, about the connection of Chornobyl nuclear power plant to the Belarusian energy system, is a fake, Energoatom reported.

Energoatom in its Telegram channel created a message crossing out with the word FAKE the screenshot of the message of the Ministry of Energy of Belarus about the work on supplying voltage to the high-voltage power line connecting the 330kV Mozyr substation with the Chornobyl electrical system.

The press service of the company confirmed that the information about the connection of Chornobyl nuclear power plant to the energy system of Belarus is fake. There are no other details yet.

As reported, Chornobyl nuclear power plant on Wednesday was completely de-energized as a result of shelling and damage to power grids.

It began to be provided with electricity at the expense of diesel generators, their operation is designed for 48 hours.

Ukrenergo stated that it will be able to successfully repair the damaged power grids that feed Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the exclusion zone as a whole, without any help from Belarus, it needs only a green corridor to carry out such work.