Situation in Buchansky district remains tense, population being evacuated from Boyarka and Irpin – police

The situation in Buchansky district of Kyiv region remains tense, the population is being evacuated from Boyarka and Irpen, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"At night, enemy troops made an unsuccessful attempt to break through from the direction of Liutizh and Demydiv. However, enemy equipment remains in the residential areas of Demydiv, Kozarovychi and Dymer. The situation in Buchansk region remains tense. Enemy troops dealt a powerful blow to the warehouses in Irpin, but there was no significant damage. Makariv has been freed, but the surroundings are under the control of Russian troops. The evacuation of the population from Irpin and Boyarka is underway," it said.

It specifies that the enemy dealt a powerful blow to Hatne. Police officers help citizens overcome the results of an air attack.

"The situation in Obukhiv and Bila Tserkva is under control. The police continue to provide assistance to citizens and ensure public order. We believe in victory," the police concluded.