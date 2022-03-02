Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

Due to the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the resolution "Aggression against Ukraine" by an overwhelming majority, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell made a statement: "The decision is clear. The world has issued a resounding condemnation of illegal and unprovoked attacks on a sovereign state."

The text of the statement was circulated on Wednesday by the EU Foreign Service.

"This is an historic moment. The United Nations have come together in speaking out in respect of the values and principles enshrined in the UN Charter. They have deplored in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation, as well as the involvement of Belarus, demanded that they cease their use of force against Ukraine, and withdraw all military forces from the entire territory of Ukraine – immediately, completely and unconditionally," Borrell said.

He said the European Union and its Member States "have worked hand in hand with Ukraine and partners, to prepare the resolution." "We thank all countries that have supported it and with whom we stand together in defending the rules based international system. We need to continue working for the benefit of international peace and security, protecting all states, large and small, standing by Ukraine and supporting its democratic institutions and representatives," Borrell said.